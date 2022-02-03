Rai Reflex Index Hits Market Cap of $63.65 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00008211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.89 or 0.07130594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,880.38 or 0.99844374 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,988,482 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

