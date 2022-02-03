Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.0360 on Top Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $9.00 million and $53,581.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.89 or 0.07130594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,880.38 or 0.99844374 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055279 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UPUNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.