Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,057.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $14,057.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 215.9% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,937.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.55 or 0.07156755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00294772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00748000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00072591 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00388893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00241556 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

