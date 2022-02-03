Madison Wealth Management Purchases 145 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

LHX stock opened at $211.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.30 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

