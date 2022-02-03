Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.