Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Kemper reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Kemper news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kemper by 1,939.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.66. Kemper has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

