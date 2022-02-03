Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to announce sales of $333.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.30 million and the highest is $349.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN remained flat at $$8.83 during trading hours on Monday. 12,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,314. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.