Madison Wealth Management Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.