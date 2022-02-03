Makena Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,008 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties accounts for about 1.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

