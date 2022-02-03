Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 996,273 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,273 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up 11.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $66,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.