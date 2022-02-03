Makena Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 140,351 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after buying an additional 378,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

