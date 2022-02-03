Natixis Cuts Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Natixis trimmed its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.49% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $74,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $142.20 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

