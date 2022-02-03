UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Gap Up to $479.78

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $479.78, but opened at $491.18. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $486.74, with a volume of 31,615 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $459.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,539,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.