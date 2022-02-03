Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 312.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 125,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.92 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.37.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.