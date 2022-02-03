HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 298,934 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $135,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. 363,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,257,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

