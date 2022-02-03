HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 20,752 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $110,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 154,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,334. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.36 and a twelve month high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

