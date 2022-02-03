Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Omega Flex makes up 3.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Omega Flex worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,915,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after buying an additional 77,536 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFLX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.70. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.38. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $182.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,737,417 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

