Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $232.43. The stock had a trading volume of 172,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $447.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

