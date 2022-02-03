Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 55,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.21. 119,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

