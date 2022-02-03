Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

JHAA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 5,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,465. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

