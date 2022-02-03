Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) by 54.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,521 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

