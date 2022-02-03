Natixis Acquires 1,533,667 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533,667 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Natixis’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $214,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after buying an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

