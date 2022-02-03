Natixis Has $141.91 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247,761 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 0.5% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Natixis owned 0.31% of IHS Markit worth $141,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after buying an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 25.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,633,000 after buying an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of INFO opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.