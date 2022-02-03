BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,159. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

