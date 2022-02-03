Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Natixis’ 5th Largest Position

Natixis cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,574 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.2% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Natixis owned about 0.49% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $912,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $368.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.