Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 86.0% over the last three years.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,130. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
