Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 86.0% over the last three years.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,130. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

