Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 571 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $603.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $604.62 and a 200-day moving average of $539.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

