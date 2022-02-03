Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

