Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 45.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

