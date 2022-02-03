Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 2,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

