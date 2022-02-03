Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 338.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMCBF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 6,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

