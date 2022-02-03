Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NVO stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

