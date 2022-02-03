NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $26.24. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NETGEAR shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 6,547 shares changing hands.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 52,920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

