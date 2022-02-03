e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 2.5% After Earnings Beat

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) rose 2.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 2,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02.
About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
