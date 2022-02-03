e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 2.5% After Earnings Beat

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) rose 2.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 2,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.