Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,230,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BRF by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 850,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BRF by 1,478.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 113,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. BRF has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

