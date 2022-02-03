Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $10.23. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 3,002 shares changing hands.
The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.
