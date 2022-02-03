Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $10.23. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 3,002 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.