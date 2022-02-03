Datamine FLUX Market Cap Achieves $372,848.88 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $372,848.88 and approximately $2,320.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.89 or 0.07130594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,880.38 or 0.99844374 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,104,862 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

