Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA remained flat at $$49.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,841. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.