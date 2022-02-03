GXChain Market Cap Tops $106.79 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $106.79 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002734 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,956,737 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

