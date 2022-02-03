Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after buying an additional 265,051 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 126,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,457. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.00.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.