PowerTrade Fuel 24-Hour Volume Tops $114,754.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $114,754.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00043442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00114406 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PTFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.