Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys 125,000 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,462. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

