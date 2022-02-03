Hi Line Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 3.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.96. 2,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $188.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.77.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

