Hi Line Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,857. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.