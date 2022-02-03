Hi Line Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,324 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 9.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $25,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,396,000 after buying an additional 198,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,321,000 after buying an additional 456,043 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,996,000 after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.15. 29,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,817. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

