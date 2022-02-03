Herald Investment Management Ltd Sells 73,450 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,450 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.56. 12,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,305. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.34. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.