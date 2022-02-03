-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,611. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.