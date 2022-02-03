Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will post sales of $211.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $212.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $770.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. 5,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $14.95.
In other news, insider Lisa Chi bought 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $11,499,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arhaus
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
