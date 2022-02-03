Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 190,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,424. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

