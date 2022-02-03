Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 190,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,424. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
