Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,942. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

